SWP Branch Meeting: Socialist strategy and tactics - The politics of the united front

Add to Calendar 01-03-2017 19:00 01-03-2017 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Socialist strategy and tactics - The politics of the united front Chorlton Central Church (Meeting Room), Barlow Moor Rd, M21 8BF SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links