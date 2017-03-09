Edinburgh stands up to racism

With Ian Murray - Labour | Larry Flanagan - EIS | Helen Hartin - STUC
Lecture Theatre 1 - Appleton Tower
University of Edinburgh
11 Crichton Street
Edinburgh
EH8 9LE
Event information
Thursday 9 Mar 2017 7:30pm
