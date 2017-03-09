Socialist Worker
Edinburgh stands up to racism

Thursday 9 Mar 2017 7:30pm

Stand Up To Racism

With Ian Murray - Labour | Larry Flanagan - EIS | Helen Hartin - STUC

Lecture Theatre 1 - Appleton Tower
University of Edinburgh
11 Crichton Street
Edinburgh
EH8 9LE
