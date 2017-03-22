Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Why we need a revolution to end racism

Wednesday 22 Mar 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

West Greenwich Community and Arts Centre
141 Greenwich High Rd (near Greenwich main line and DLR station)
London
SE10 8JA
Event information
Wednesday 22 Mar 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 22-03-2017 19:30 22-03-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Why we need a revolution to end racism West Greenwich Community and Arts Centre, 141 Greenwich High Rd (near Greenwich main line and DLR station), SE10 8JA SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Lewisham
West Greenwich Community and Arts Centre
141 Greenwich High Rd (near Greenwich main line and DLR station)
London
SE10 8JA
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.