Russia 1917 - Workers Revolution and Festival of the Oppressed
Thursday 6 Apr 2017 7:30pm
SWP Public Meeting
Friends Meeting House
Ship St
Brighton
BN1 1AF
Event information
Thursday 6 Apr 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
06-04-2017 19:3006-04-2017 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: Russia 1917 - Workers Revolution and Festival of the Oppressed Friends Meeting House, Ship St, BN1 1AF SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW