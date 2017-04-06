Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Russia 1917 - Workers Revolution and Festival of the Oppressed

Thursday 6 Apr 2017 7:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

Friends Meeting House
Ship St
Brighton
BN1 1AF
Event information
Thursday 6 Apr 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 06-04-2017 19:30 06-04-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: Russia 1917 - Workers Revolution and Festival of the Oppressed Friends Meeting House, Ship St, BN1 1AF SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Brighton
Friends Meeting House
Ship St
Brighton
BN1 1AF
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.