From council housing to generation rent - How can we solve the housing crisis?
Thursday 30 Mar 2017 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
W3 Gallery
185 High St
Acton
London
W3 9DJ
Event information
Thursday 30 Mar 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
30-03-2017 19:3030-03-2017 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: From council housing to generation rent - How can we solve the housing crisis? W3 Gallery, 185 High St, W3 9DJ SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW