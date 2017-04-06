Why we defend Free Movement and oppose all Immigration Control
Thursday 6 Apr 2017 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Glyde House
Little Horton Lane (opposite the ice rink)
Bradford
BD5 0BQ
