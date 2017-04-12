Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Deliveroo, Uber and the gig economy - Is the working class disappearing?

Wednesday 12 Apr 2017 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Chorlton Central Church (Meeting Room)
Barlow Moor Rd
Manchester
M21 8BF
Event information
Wednesday 12 Apr 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 12-04-2017 19:00 12-04-2017 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Deliveroo, Uber and the gig economy - Is the working class disappearing? Chorlton Central Church (Meeting Room), Barlow Moor Rd, M21 8BF SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Manchester: Chorlton
Chorlton Central Church (Meeting Room)
Barlow Moor Rd
Manchester
M21 8BF
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.