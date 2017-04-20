Fake news and alternative facts - Media in the 21st century
Thursday 20 Apr 2017 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Central United Reformed Church
60 Norfolk St (near Crucible Theatre)
Sheffield
S1 2JB
Event information
Thursday 20 Apr 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
20-04-2017 19:0020-04-2017 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Fake news and alternative facts - Media in the 21st century Central United Reformed Church, 60 Norfolk St (near Crucible Theatre), S1 2JB SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW