How should socialists organise in the 21st century?
Thursday 11 May 2017 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Friends Meeting House
6 Mount St
Manchester
M2 5NS
Event information
Thursday 11 May 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
11-05-2017 19:0011-05-2017 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: How should socialists organise in the 21st century? Friends Meeting House, 6 Mount St, M2 5NS SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW