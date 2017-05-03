Love Music Hate Racism: LMHR event marking This Is Hull! Rock Against Racism exhibition

Add to Calendar 03-05-2017 00:00 03-05-2017 02:00 Europe/London Love Music Hate Racism: LMHR event marking This Is Hull! Rock Against Racism exhibition Rich Mix, 35 - 47 Bethnal Green Road, E1 6LA Love Music Hate Racism

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links