LMHR event marking This Is Hull! Rock Against Racism exhibition
Wednesday 3 May 2017 12:00am
Love Music Hate Racism
Rich Mix
35 - 47 Bethnal Green Road
London
E1 6LA
Event information
Wednesday 3 May 2017 12:00am
Add to Calendar
03-05-2017 00:0003-05-2017 02:00Europe/LondonLove Music Hate Racism: LMHR event marking This Is Hull! Rock Against Racism exhibition Rich Mix, 35 - 47 Bethnal Green Road, E1 6LA Love Music Hate RacismDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW