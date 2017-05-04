Trump and the drive to war - Is US imperialism out of control?
Thursday 4 May 2017 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Bolton Socialist Club
16 Wood St (off Bradshawgate)
Bolton
BL1 1DY
Event information
Thursday 4 May 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
04-05-2017 19:0004-05-2017 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Trump and the drive to war - Is US imperialism out of control? Bolton Socialist Club, 16 Wood St (off Bradshawgate), BL1 1DY SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW