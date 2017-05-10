After the elections in France - Where next for the left?
Wednesday 10 May 2017 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Restore
Manzil Way (off Cowley Rd)
Oxford
OX4 1YH
Event information
Wednesday 10 May 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
10-05-2017 19:3010-05-2017 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: After the elections in France - Where next for the left? Restore, Manzil Way (off Cowley Rd), OX4 1YH SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW