After the presidential election - Where next for France?
Thursday 18 May 2017 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Cafe licious
104 Cottingham Rd
Hull
HU6 7RZ
Event information
Thursday 18 May 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
18-05-2017 19:0018-05-2017 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: After the presidential election - Where next for France? Cafe licious, 104 Cottingham Rd, HU6 7RZ SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW