Ladbroke Grove (very close to the station)

Event information

Thursday 18 May 2017 7:30pm

Add to Calendar 18-05-2017 19:30 18-05-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After the presidential election - Where next for France? The Pepperpot Centre, 1a Thorpe Close, W10 5XL SWP Branch Meeting

London: Brent and Harrow

The Pepperpot Centre

1a Thorpe Close

Ladbroke Grove (very close to the station)

London

W10 5XL

Share this event

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on Pinterest

Share on Google+