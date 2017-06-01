Boy jobs and girl jobs? - Why is women's oppression so deeply entrenched?
Thursday 1 Jun 2017 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
YMCA
Blucher St
Barnsley
S70 1AP
Event information
Thursday 1 Jun 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
01-06-2017 19:0001-06-2017 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Boy jobs and girl jobs? - Why is women's oppression so deeply entrenched? YMCA, Blucher St, S70 1AP SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW