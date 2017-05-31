Deliveroo, Uber and the gig economy - Is the working class disappearing?
Wednesday 31 May 2017 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
New York Diner
Cardiff
CF24 3BQ
Event information
Wednesday 31 May 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
31-05-2017 19:3031-05-2017 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Deliveroo, Uber and the gig economy - Is the working class disappearing? New York Diner, , CF24 3BQ SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW