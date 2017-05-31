The rise in automation and it's impact of the working class
Wednesday 31 May 2017 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
International Community Centre
61b Mansfield Rd
Nottingham
NG1 3FN
Event information
Wednesday 31 May 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
31-05-2017 19:3031-05-2017 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: The rise in automation and it's impact of the working class International Community Centre, 61b Mansfield Rd, NG1 3FN SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW