The case against borders - Why we oppose immigration controls
Thursday 1 Jun 2017 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
The Caledonia
22 Caledonia St
Liverpool
L7 7DX
Event information
Thursday 1 Jun 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
01-06-2017 19:0001-06-2017 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: The case against borders - Why we oppose immigration controls The Caledonia, 22 Caledonia St, L7 7DX SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW