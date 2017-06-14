Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

After the general election - Where next for the left?

Wednesday 14 Jun 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Central Baptist Church Hall
Devonshire Rd
Southampton
SO15 2GY
Event information
Wednesday 14 Jun 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 14-06-2017 19:30 14-06-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After the general election - Where next for the left? Central Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Rd, SO15 2GY SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Southampton
Central Baptist Church Hall
Devonshire Rd
Southampton
SO15 2GY
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.