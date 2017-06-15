Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

After the general election - Where next for the left?

Thursday 15 Jun 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Nucleus Arts Centre (Conference Room)
272 High St
Chatham
ME4 4BP
Event information
Thursday 15 Jun 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 15-06-2017 19:30 15-06-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After the general election - Where next for the left? Nucleus Arts Centre (Conference Room), 272 High St, ME4 4BP SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Medway
Nucleus Arts Centre (Conference Room)
272 High St
Chatham
ME4 4BP
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.