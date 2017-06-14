SWP Branch Meeting: After the general election - Where next for the left?

Add to Calendar 14-06-2017 19:30 14-06-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After the general election - Where next for the left? Red Triangle Cafe, 160 St James's St, BB11 1NR SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links