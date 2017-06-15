After the general election - Where next for the left?
Thursday 15 Jun 2017 6:00pm
SWP Public Meeting
Central United Reform Church
60 Norfolk St
Sheffield
S1 2JB
Event information
Thursday 15 Jun 2017 6:00pm
Add to Calendar
15-06-2017 18:0015-06-2017 20:00Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: After the general election - Where next for the left? Central United Reform Church, 60 Norfolk St, S1 2JB SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW