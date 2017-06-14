After the general election - Where next for the left?
Wednesday 14 Jun 2017 7:00pm
SWP Public Meeting
The Priory Rooms
Quaker Meeting House
40 Bull St
Birmingham
B4 6AF
Event information
Wednesday 14 Jun 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
14-06-2017 19:0014-06-2017 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: After the general election - Where next for the left? The Priory Rooms, Quaker Meeting House, B4 6AF SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW