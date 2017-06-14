Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

After the general election - Where next for the left?

Wednesday 14 Jun 2017 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

The Priory Rooms
Quaker Meeting House
40 Bull St
Birmingham
B4 6AF
Event information
Wednesday 14 Jun 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 14-06-2017 19:00 14-06-2017 21:00 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: After the general election - Where next for the left? The Priory Rooms, Quaker Meeting House, B4 6AF SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Birmingham & Black Country
The Priory Rooms
Quaker Meeting House
40 Bull St
Birmingham
B4 6AF
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.