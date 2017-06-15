Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

After the election - Where next for the fight against austerity?

Thursday 15 Jun 2017 7:30pm

The People's Assembly Against Austerity

Brighthelm Centre
North Rd
Brighton
BN1 1YD
