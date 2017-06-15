Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

After the general election - Where next for the left?

Thursday 15 Jun 2017 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

Swarthmore Education Centre
2-7 Woodhouse Square
Leeds
LS3 1AD
Event information
Thursday 15 Jun 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 15-06-2017 19:00 15-06-2017 21:00 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: After the general election - Where next for the left? Swarthmore Education Centre, 2-7 Woodhouse Square, LS3 1AD SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Leeds and West Yorkshire
Swarthmore Education Centre
2-7 Woodhouse Square
Leeds
LS3 1AD
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.