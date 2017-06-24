Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Love Music Hate Racism Gig

Saturday 24 Jun 2017 7:30pm

Love Music Hate Racism

With Lloyd Luther | Zara Sykes | The Baskervilles | Ghosts of Men

The Victoria Dalston
451 Queensbridge Rd
London
E8 3AS

Music is living testimony to the fact that cultures can and do mix. It unites us, gives us strength and offers a vibrant celebration of our multicultural society. Racism seeks only to divide and weaken us. ‘Love Music Hate Racism’ is the continuation of the ‘Rock Against Racism’ movement of the late 1970s, which used music to unite people and promote anti-racism.

 

Come to the Victoria Dalston for the next installment of our events. Featuring a fantastic array of artists across music genres.

 

LMHR presents...

 

Lloyd Luther

Zara Sykes

The Baskervilles

Ghosts of Men

 

8pm-late, Saturday 24th June,

The Victoria Dalston, 451 Queensbridge Rd, London E8 3AS

 

Tickets £5/£3 concessions

 

The LMHR campaign has a renewed importance with the increase in islamophobia, anti-migrant racism and hostility towards refugees in Britain and across Europe. We think it is time to reignite our national movement against racism through music. It is vital that everyone gets involved however they can. Email info@lovemusichateracism.com for more information.

Event information
Saturday 24 Jun 2017 7:30pm
London: Hackney
