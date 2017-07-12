No justice, no peace - Can Corbyn make a difference?
Wednesday 12 Jul 2017 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Leicester LGBT Centre
15 Wellington St
Leicester
LE1 6HH
Event information
Wednesday 12 Jul 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
12-07-2017 19:0012-07-2017 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: No justice, no peace - Can Corbyn make a difference? Leicester LGBT Centre, 15 Wellington St, LE1 6HH SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW