Add to Calendar 13-07-2017 19:30 13-07-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The Russian Revolution 100 years on - Winning worker's power Brynmill Community Centre, St Albans Rd, SA2 0BP SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links