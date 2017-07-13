The hidden crisis - How do we stop climate change?
Thursday 13 Jul 2017 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Nucleus Arts Centre (Conference Room)
272 High St
Chatham
ME4 4BP
Event information
Thursday 13 Jul 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
13-07-2017 19:3013-07-2017 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: The hidden crisis - How do we stop climate change? Nucleus Arts Centre (Conference Room), 272 High St, ME4 4BP SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW