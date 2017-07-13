SWP Branch Meeting: The hidden crisis - How do we stop climate change?

Add to Calendar 13-07-2017 19:30 13-07-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The hidden crisis - How do we stop climate change? Nucleus Arts Centre (Conference Room), 272 High St, ME4 4BP SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links