Grenfell - Why were working class people left to die?

Wednesday 12 Jul 2017 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Quaker House
74 Mutley Plain
Plymouth
PL4 6LF
Wednesday 12 Jul 2017 7:00pm
