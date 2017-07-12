Tenants die when landlords don't listen - Justice for Grenfell - We demand safe, secure homes

<p><span>Tenants die when landlords don't listen</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span>Justice for Grenfell - We demand safe, secure homes</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span>with Grenfell Justice campaign, Matt Wrack Fire Brigades union, Kevin Courtney teachers union on fire safety for pupils and teachers,Diane Abbot (tbc) and tenant campaign reps from Camden, Islington, Kensington, Tower Hamlets and more</span></p>

with Grenfell Justice campaign, Matt Wrack Fire Brigades union, Kevin Courtney teachers union on fire safety for pupils and teachers,Diane Abbot (tbc) and tenant campaign reps from Camden, Islington, Kensington, Tower Hamlets and more

