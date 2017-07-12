Tenants die when landlords don't listen - Justice for Grenfell - We demand safe, secure homes
Wednesday 12 Jul 2017 6:30pm
Movement
Somers Town community Centre
150 Ossulston St
Kings Cross
London
NW1 1EE
Tenants die when landlords don't listen
Justice for Grenfell - We demand safe, secure homes
with Grenfell Justice campaign, Matt Wrack Fire Brigades union, Kevin Courtney teachers union on fire safety for pupils and teachers,Diane Abbot (tbc) and tenant campaign reps from Camden, Islington, Kensington, Tower Hamlets and more
