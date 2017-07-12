Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Tenants die when landlords don't listen - Justice for Grenfell - We demand safe, secure homes

Wednesday 12 Jul 2017 6:30pm

Movement

Somers Town community Centre
150 Ossulston St
Kings Cross
London
NW1 1EE

Tenants die when landlords don't listen

 

Justice for Grenfell - We demand safe, secure homes

 

with Grenfell Justice campaign, Matt Wrack Fire Brigades union, Kevin Courtney teachers union on fire safety for pupils and teachers,Diane Abbot (tbc) and tenant campaign reps from Camden, Islington, Kensington, Tower Hamlets and more

Event information
Wednesday 12 Jul 2017 6:30pm
Add to Calendar 12-07-2017 18:30 12-07-2017 20:30 Europe/London Movement: Tenants die when landlords don't listen - Justice for Grenfell - We demand safe, secure homes <p><span>Tenants die when landlords don&#39;t listen</span></p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p><span>Justice for Grenfell - We demand safe, secure homes</span></p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p><span>with Grenfell Justice campaign, Matt Wrack Fire Brigades union, Kevin Courtney teachers union on fire safety for pupils and teachers,Diane Abbot (tbc) and tenant campaign reps from Camden, Islington, Kensington, Tower Hamlets and more</span></p> Somers Town community Centre, 150 Ossulston St, NW1 1EE Movement DD/MM/YYYY
London
Somers Town community Centre
150 Ossulston St
Kings Cross
London
NW1 1EE
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.