Celebrating 1917

Saturday 4 Nov 2017 10:30am

Movement

With Dave Sherry, John Molyneux, Sally Campbell, Kevin Corr, Gareth Jenkins, Cathy Porter, Roger Huddle, Judith Orr, Esme Choonara, Steve Smith, Alex Callinicos, Amy Leather

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later

1917 conference image

Saturday 4 November 2017 • Central London • 10:30am-5:30pm

A one-day conference to debate and discuss the legacy of 1917 on the hundredth anniversary of the Russian Revolution.

 

Meetings:

 

Why Celebrate 1917?

  • Dave Sherry, author of Russia 1917: Workers' Revolution and Festival of the Oppressed
  • John Molyneux, author of Lenin for Today
  • Sally Campbell, editor of Socialist Review

 

The Bolsheviks and 1917

  • Kevin Corr & Gareth Jenkins, contributors to International Socialism

 

Culture and Revolution

  • Cathy Porter, author of Alexandra Kollontai: A Biography
  • Roger Huddle, editor of Reminiscences of RAR

 

The Festival of the Oppressed

  • Judith Orr, author of Marxism and Women's Liberation

 

How the Revolution was Lost

  • Esme Choonara, author of A Rebel's Guide to Trotsky

 

The Revolution and its Relevance Today

  • Steve Smith, author of Russia in Revolution
  • Alex Callinicos, author of Imperialism and Global Political Economy
  • Amy Leather, national secretary of the SWP

 

Tickets are £10/£5 concessions.

To book your place at this conference, click here or phone 020 7840 5600.

Event information
Saturday 4 Nov 2017 10:30am
till 5:30pm
