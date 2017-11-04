Saturday 4 Nov 2017 10:30am

till 5:30pm

04-11-2017 10:30

04-11-2017 17:30

Europe/London

Movement: Celebrating 1917

<p><img alt='1917 conference image' src='http://i63.tinypic.com/wlvi1z.jpg' style='height:320px; width:267px' title='1917 conference' /></p> <p><strong><span>Saturday 4 November 2017 • Central London • 10:30am-5:30pm</span></strong></p> <p><span>A one-day conference to debate and discuss the legacy of 1917 on the hundredth anniversary of the Russian Revolution.</span></p> <p><span> </span></p> <p><span>Meetings:</span></p> <p><strong><span> </span></strong></p> <p><strong><span>Why Celebrate 1917?</span></strong></p> <ul> <li><span>Dave Sherry, author of <em>Russia 1917: Workers' Revolution and Festival of the Oppressed</em></span></li> <li><span>John Molyneux, author of <em>Lenin for Today</em></span></li> <li><span>Sally Campbell, editor of <em>Socialist Review</em></span></li> </ul> <p><strong><span> </span></strong></p> <p><strong><span>The Bolsheviks and 1917</span></strong></p> <ul> <li><span>Kevin Corr & Gareth Jenkins, contributors to <em>International Socialism</em></span></li> </ul> <p><span><strong> </strong></span></p> <p><span><strong>Culture and Revolution</strong></span></p> <ul> <li><span>Cathy Porter, author of </span><em><span>Alexandra Kollontai: A Biography</span></em></li> <li><span>Roger Huddle, editor of </span><em><span>Reminiscences of RAR</span></em></li> </ul> <p><span><strong> </strong></span></p> <p><span><strong>The Festival of the Oppressed</strong></span></p> <ul> <li><span>Judith Orr, author of <em>Marxism and Women's Liberation</em></span></li> </ul> <p><span><strong> </strong></span></p> <p><span><strong>How the Revolution was Lost</strong></span></p> <ul> <li>Esme Choonara, author of <em>A Rebel's Guide to Trotsky</em></li> </ul> <p><span><span><strong> </strong></span></span></p> <p><span><span><strong>The Revolution and its Relevance Today</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span>Steve Smith, author of <em>Russia in Revolution</em></span></li> <li><span>Alex Callinicos, author of <em>Imperialism and Global Political Economy</em></span></li> <li><span>Amy Leather, national secretary of the SWP</span></li> </ul> <p><span><span><span> </span></span></span></p> <p><span><span><span>Tickets are £10/£5 concessions.</span></span></span></p> <p><span><span><span>To book your place at this conference, <a href='http://www.swp.org.uk/celebrating-1917'>click here</a> or phone 020 7840 5600.</span></span></span></p>

Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later,

Movement