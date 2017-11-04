With Dave Sherry, John Molyneux, Sally Campbell, Kevin Corr, Gareth Jenkins, Cathy Porter, Roger Huddle, Judith Orr, Esme Choonara, Steve Smith, Alex Callinicos, Amy Leather
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Saturday 4 November 2017 • Central London • 10:30am-5:30pm
A one-day conference to debate and discuss the legacy of 1917 on the hundredth anniversary of the Russian Revolution.
Meetings:
Why Celebrate 1917?
Dave Sherry, author of Russia 1917: Workers' Revolution and Festival of the Oppressed
John Molyneux, author of Lenin for Today
Sally Campbell, editor of Socialist Review
The Bolsheviks and 1917
Kevin Corr & Gareth Jenkins, contributors to International Socialism
Culture and Revolution
Cathy Porter, author of Alexandra Kollontai: A Biography
Roger Huddle, editor of Reminiscences of RAR
The Festival of the Oppressed
Judith Orr, author of Marxism and Women's Liberation
How the Revolution was Lost
Esme Choonara, author of A Rebel's Guide to Trotsky
The Revolution and its Relevance Today
Steve Smith, author of Russia in Revolution
Alex Callinicos, author of Imperialism and Global Political Economy
Amy Leather, national secretary of the SWP
Tickets are £10/£5 concessions.
To book your place at this conference, click here or phone 020 7840 5600.
Event information
Saturday 4 Nov 2017 10:30am
till
5:30pm
Add to Calendar
04-11-2017 10:3004-11-2017 17:30Europe/LondonMovement: Celebrating 1917<p><img alt='1917 conference image' src='http://i63.tinypic.com/wlvi1z.jpg' style='height:320px; width:267px' title='1917 conference' /></p>
<p><strong><span>Saturday 4 November 2017 • Central London • 10:30am-5:30pm</span></strong></p>
<p><span>A one-day conference to debate and discuss the legacy of 1917 on the hundredth anniversary of the Russian Revolution.</span></p>
<p><span> </span></p>
<p><span>Meetings:</span></p>
<p><strong><span> </span></strong></p>
<p><strong><span>Why Celebrate 1917?</span></strong></p>
<ul>
<li><span>Dave Sherry, author of <em>Russia 1917: Workers' Revolution and Festival of the Oppressed</em></span></li>
<li><span>John Molyneux, author of <em>Lenin for Today</em></span></li>
<li><span>Sally Campbell, editor of <em>Socialist Review</em></span></li>
</ul>
<p><strong><span> </span></strong></p>
<p><strong><span>The Bolsheviks and 1917</span></strong></p>
<ul>
<li><span>Kevin Corr & Gareth Jenkins, contributors to <em>International Socialism</em></span></li>
</ul>
<p><span><strong> </strong></span></p>
<p><span><strong>Culture and Revolution</strong></span></p>
<ul>
<li><span>Cathy Porter, author of </span><em><span>Alexandra Kollontai: A Biography</span></em></li>
<li><span>Roger Huddle, editor of </span><em><span>Reminiscences of RAR</span></em></li>
</ul>
<p><span><strong> </strong></span></p>
<p><span><strong>The Festival of the Oppressed</strong></span></p>
<ul>
<li><span>Judith Orr, author of <em>Marxism and Women's Liberation</em></span></li>
</ul>
<p><span><strong> </strong></span></p>
<p><span><strong>How the Revolution was Lost</strong></span></p>
<ul>
<li>Esme Choonara, author of <em>A Rebel's Guide to Trotsky</em></li>
</ul>
<p><span><span><strong> </strong></span></span></p>
<p><span><span><strong>The Revolution and its Relevance Today</strong></span></span></p>
<ul>
<li><span>Steve Smith, author of <em>Russia in Revolution</em></span></li>
<li><span>Alex Callinicos, author of <em>Imperialism and Global Political Economy</em></span></li>
<li><span>Amy Leather, national secretary of the SWP</span></li>
</ul>
<p><span><span><span> </span></span></span></p>
<p><span><span><span>Tickets are £10/£5 concessions.</span></span></span></p>
<p><span><span><span>To book your place at this conference, <a href='http://www.swp.org.uk/celebrating-1917'>click here</a> or phone 020 7840 5600.</span></span></span></p> Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, MovementDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW