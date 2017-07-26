After Trump - Are we too late to stop climate change?
Wednesday 26 Jul 2017 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Birmingham LGBT Centre
38/40 Holloway Circus
Birmingham
B1 1EQ
Event information
Wednesday 26 Jul 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
26-07-2017 19:0026-07-2017 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: After Trump - Are we too late to stop climate change? Birmingham LGBT Centre, 38/40 Holloway Circus, B1 1EQ SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW