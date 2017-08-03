The welfare state and the post-war Labour government
Thursday 3 Aug 2017 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Friends Meeting House
Ship St
Brighton
BN1 1AF
Event information
Thursday 3 Aug 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
03-08-2017 19:3003-08-2017 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: The welfare state and the post-war Labour government Friends Meeting House, Ship St, BN1 1AF SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW