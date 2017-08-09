SWP Branch Meeting: Trump v The Climate - Is there still time to save the planet?

Add to Calendar 09-08-2017 19:30 09-08-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Trump v The Climate - Is there still time to save the planet? St John Vianney Church Hall, 386 West Green Rd (corner Vincent Rd), N15 3QH SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links