70 years since the Partition of India- What is the legacy for today?
Wednesday 16 Aug 2017 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
The Strathie
17 Iona St
Edinburgh
EH6 8SG
Event information
Wednesday 16 Aug 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
16-08-2017 19:3016-08-2017 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: 70 years since the Partition of India- What is the legacy for today? The Strathie, 17 Iona St, EH6 8SG SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW