Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

70 years since the Partition of India- What is the legacy for today?

Wednesday 16 Aug 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Strathie
17 Iona St
Edinburgh
EH6 8SG
Event information
Wednesday 16 Aug 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 16-08-2017 19:30 16-08-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 70 years since the Partition of India- What is the legacy for today? The Strathie, 17 Iona St, EH6 8SG SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Edinburgh
The Strathie
17 Iona St
Edinburgh
EH6 8SG
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.