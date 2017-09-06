Socialist Worker
After Charlottesville: Trump, the far right and fascism

Wednesday 6 Sep 2017 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Friends Meeting House
22 School Ln
Liverpool
L1 3BT
