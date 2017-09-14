Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Fighting the tories and racism - Perspectives for revolutionary socialists

Thursday 14 Sep 2017 6:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Central United Reform Church
60 Norfolk St
Sheffield
S1 2JB
Event information
Thursday 14 Sep 2017 6:00pm
Add to Calendar 14-09-2017 18:00 14-09-2017 20:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Fighting the tories and racism - Perspectives for revolutionary socialists Central United Reform Church, 60 Norfolk St, S1 2JB SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Sheffield and South Yorkshire
Central United Reform Church
60 Norfolk St
Sheffield
S1 2JB
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.