Fighting the tories and racism - Perspectives for revolutionary socialists
Thursday 14 Sep 2017 6:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Central United Reform Church
60 Norfolk St
Sheffield
S1 2JB
Event information
Thursday 14 Sep 2017 6:00pm
Add to Calendar
14-09-2017 18:0014-09-2017 20:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Fighting the tories and racism - Perspectives for revolutionary socialists Central United Reform Church, 60 Norfolk St, S1 2JB SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW