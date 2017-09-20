Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Deaths in custody, rising islamophobia - Where next for the fight against racism?

Wednesday 20 Sep 2017 7:30pm

Stand Up To Racism

Ramadan Mosque
15 Shacklewell Ln
London
E8 2DA
Event information
Wednesday 20 Sep 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 20-09-2017 19:30 20-09-2017 21:30 Europe/London Stand Up To Racism: Deaths in custody, rising islamophobia - Where next for the fight against racism? Ramadan Mosque, 15 Shacklewell Ln, E8 2DA Stand Up To Racism DD/MM/YYYY
London
Ramadan Mosque
15 Shacklewell Ln
London
E8 2DA
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.