Ladbroke Grove (very close to the station)

SWP Branch Meeting: Fighting the tories and racism - Perspectives for revolutionary socialists

Add to Calendar 14-09-2017 19:30 14-09-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Fighting the tories and racism - Perspectives for revolutionary socialists The Pepperpot Centre, 1a Thorpe Close, W10 5XL SWP Branch Meeting

Ladbroke Grove (very close to the station)

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links