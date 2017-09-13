Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Women’s oppression and the making of the modern family

Wednesday 13 Sep 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Quaker Meeting House
1a Jewel Rd (off Hoe St)
London
E17 4QU
Event information
Wednesday 13 Sep 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 13-09-2017 19:30 13-09-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Women’s oppression and the making of the modern family Quaker Meeting House, 1a Jewel Rd (off Hoe St), E17 4QU SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Waltham Forest
Quaker Meeting House
1a Jewel Rd (off Hoe St)
London
E17 4QU
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.