Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Deliveroo to the McStrike - How has the working class changed?

Thursday 14 Sep 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

River Lane Centre
River Lane
Cambridge
CB5 8HP
Event information
Thursday 14 Sep 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 14-09-2017 19:30 14-09-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Deliveroo to the McStrike - How has the working class changed? River Lane Centre, River Lane, CB5 8HP SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Cambridge
River Lane Centre
River Lane
Cambridge
CB5 8HP
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.