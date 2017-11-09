Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

100 years on - Why do we celebrate the Russian revolution?

Thursday 9 Nov 2017 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

The Journey Cafe
(Near Newcastle central library)
New Bridge St W
Newcastle
NE1 8AN
Event information
