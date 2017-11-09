100 years on - Why do we celebrate the Russian revolution?
Thursday 9 Nov 2017 7:00pm
SWP Public Meeting
The Journey Cafe
(Near Newcastle central library)
New Bridge St W
Newcastle
NE1 8AN
Event information
Thursday 9 Nov 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
09-11-2017 19:0009-11-2017 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: 100 years on - Why do we celebrate the Russian revolution? The Journey Cafe, (Near Newcastle central library), NE1 8AN SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW