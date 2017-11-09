Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

100 years after the Balfour Declaration - How can palestine be free?

Thursday 9 Nov 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Pepperpot Centre
1a Thorpe Close
Ladbroke Grove (very close to the station)
London
W10 5XL
Event information
Thursday 9 Nov 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 09-11-2017 19:30 09-11-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 100 years after the Balfour Declaration - How can palestine be free? The Pepperpot Centre, 1a Thorpe Close, W10 5XL SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Brent and Harrow
The Pepperpot Centre
1a Thorpe Close
Ladbroke Grove (very close to the station)
London
W10 5XL
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.