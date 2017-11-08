Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

100 years after the Balfour Declaration - How can palestine be free?

Wednesday 8 Nov 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

International Community Centre
61b Mansfield Rd
Nottingham
NG1 3FN
Event information
Wednesday 8 Nov 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 08-11-2017 19:30 08-11-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 100 years after the Balfour Declaration - How can palestine be free? International Community Centre, 61b Mansfield Rd, NG1 3FN SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Nottingham
International Community Centre
61b Mansfield Rd
Nottingham
NG1 3FN
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.