SWP Branch Meeting: 100 years after the Balfour Declaration - How can palestine be free?

Add to Calendar 16-11-2017 18:15 16-11-2017 20:15 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 100 years after the Balfour Declaration - How can palestine be free? Room 217, UCL, Foster Court, WC1E 6BT SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links