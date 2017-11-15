Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Sexism and the system - The fight for womens liberation

Wednesday 15 Nov 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

St John Vianney Church Hall
386 West Green Rd (corner Vincent Rd)
London
N15 3QH
Event information
Wednesday 15 Nov 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 15-11-2017 19:30 15-11-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Sexism and the system - The fight for womens liberation St John Vianney Church Hall, 386 West Green Rd (corner Vincent Rd), N15 3QH SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Haringey
St John Vianney Church Hall
386 West Green Rd (corner Vincent Rd)
London
N15 3QH
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.