SWP Branch Meeting: From Malcolm X to Black Lives Matter - The struggle against Racism in the US

Add to Calendar 23-11-2017 19:00 23-11-2017 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: From Malcolm X to Black Lives Matter - The struggle against Racism in the US The Journey Cafe, (Near Newcastle central library), NE1 8AN SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links