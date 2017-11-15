Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

100 years on - Why do we celebrate the Russian revolution?

Wednesday 15 Nov 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Womens Centre (Changing Lives)
5 Princes street
Doncaster
DN1 3NJ
Event information
Wednesday 15 Nov 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 15-11-2017 19:30 15-11-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 100 years on - Why do we celebrate the Russian revolution? The Womens Centre (Changing Lives), 5 Princes street, DN1 3NJ SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Doncaster
The Womens Centre (Changing Lives)
5 Princes street
Doncaster
DN1 3NJ
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.