Thursday 30 Nov 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting: 50 years after the Abortion Act - Why we still defend a woman's right to choose

West Greenwich Community and Arts Centre, 141 Greenwich High Rd (near Greenwich main line and DLR station), SE10 8JA

