Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

50 years after the Abortion Act - Why we still defend a woman's right to choose

Thursday 30 Nov 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

West Greenwich Community and Arts Centre
141 Greenwich High Rd (near Greenwich main line and DLR station)
London
SE10 8JA
Event information
Thursday 30 Nov 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 30-11-2017 19:30 30-11-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 50 years after the Abortion Act - Why we still defend a woman's right to choose West Greenwich Community and Arts Centre, 141 Greenwich High Rd (near Greenwich main line and DLR station), SE10 8JA SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Lewisham
West Greenwich Community and Arts Centre
141 Greenwich High Rd (near Greenwich main line and DLR station)
London
SE10 8JA
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.